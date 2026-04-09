Iran warns of sea mines in Strait of Hormuz, advises new route

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued a warning about sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, complicating efforts to reopen the waterway following the ceasefire between Tehran and the United States.



Late on Wednesday, the force's navy published a map showing a danger zone within the strait's usual shipping lanes.



In view of the war situation in the Gulf, all ships are advised to use an alternative route further north. This is intended to avoid a "possible collision with sea mines."



The new route recommended by the Revolutionary Guards runs along the island of Larak, not far from Iran's southern coast.



The Strait of Hormuz is considered one of the world's most important shipping routes, particularly for the transport of oil and gas from the Gulf states.



According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2023 nearly 30% of the world's seaborne oil was transported via the Strait of Hormuz.



Since the start of the war, Iran's navy has effectively blocked the 55-kilometre-wide waterway through threats and attacks on tankers and cargo ships, driving up energy prices.



US President Donald Trump made the opening of the Strait of Hormuz a condition for a two-week ceasefire.



According to reports, Iran is demanding a toll from shipping companies to use the corridor near the Iranian coast. Since the ceasefire began on Wednesday night, media reports and data analysts indicate that only a few ships have passed through the strait.



