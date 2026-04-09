Iran rules out restrictions on enrichment programme: Nuclear chief

The head of Iran's nuclear energy agency on Thursday ruled out any restrictions on the country's enrichment of uranium, saying the demand by the United States and Israel "will not come true".

"The claims and demands of our enemies to restrict Iran's enrichment programme are merely wishes that will be buried," Mohammad Eslami was quoted as saying by Iran's ISNA news agency.

His remarks came with talks set to take place at the end of the week between Iran and the United States under Pakistani mediation.



























































































































































