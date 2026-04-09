4 Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli airstrikes, military says

Four Lebanese soldiers were killed in Israeli airstrikes, the army said on Thursday, as Israel continued to expand its ongoing offensive in Lebanon.

A military statement said that the four troops were killed on Wednesday as a result of "hostile Israeli targeting," without providing further details on the location of the strikes.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the attack.

The Israeli army escalated its attacks across Lebanon since Wednesday despite a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan between the US and Iran as a step toward a final agreement to halt a war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on Feb. 28.

While Islamabad and Tehran said the ceasefire includes Lebanon, Washington and Tel Aviv denied that.

According to Lebanon's Civil Defense, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 254 people and wounded 1,165 others on Wednesday.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Lebanese authorities said that at least 1,739 people have since been killed and 5,873 others injured in the Israeli attacks.





