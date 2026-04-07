Strait of Hormuz traffic rises to highest level over weekend since early days of Iran war

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz rose over the weekend to its highest level since the early days of the Iran war, signaling a partial recovery in vessel movements through one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.

According to MarineTraffic data, 21 ships transited the waterway over the weekend, with 10 crossings seen on Saturday and 11 on Sunday.

The two-day total marked the highest level since early March, when traffic in the strait began to taper off as tensions escalated in the region.

The increase in transits comes as more countries appear to be securing safe-passage arrangements with Iran in an effort to move vessels, cargoes, and crews out of the Persian Gulf, underscoring Tehran's growing influence over traffic through the strategic waterway.

MarineTraffic and Kpler data also showed that sanctioned vessels accounted for almost half of Sunday's movements, pointing to a shift in traffic composition alongside the rise in overall volumes.

Despite heightened geopolitical rhetoric, no verified physical attacks or security incidents were recorded in the strait over the weekend, suggesting near-term operational stability for shipping traffic.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for global oil, fuel and liquefied natural gas shipments, linking Gulf producers to international markets. Any disruption to flows through the narrow waterway can have immediate repercussions for energy prices, shipping costs, and supply chains.