Iranian drone strike injures 15 US personnel at Kuwait air base: Report

An Iranian drone strike on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait overnight injured 15 American personnel, according to a report Monday.

CBS News, citing two US officials, said most of those injured have since returned to duty.

The air base, located roughly 37 kilometers (23 miles) from the Iraqi border, is a key hub for US operations in the region.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. It has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.