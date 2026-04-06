UAE reports Iranian drone strike on Fujairah telecom building

Authorities in Fujairah, on the eastern coast of the UAE, responded to an Iranian drone strike targeting a building belonging to telecom company Du on Monday, Emirates News Agency WAM said.

No injuries were reported, WAM added.

Earlier in the day, authorities in Abu Dhabi said falling debris struck a facility in the Mussafah industrial area following a successful air defense interception, leaving one Ghanaian national moderately injured, WAM reported.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people to date, including the then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.



