Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 2 drones, Defense Ministry says

Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said on Monday its forces intercepted and destroyed two drones in recent hours, according to a statement by the ministry's spokesperson.

The ministry did not mention any injuries, casualties, or further details regarding the location and exact timing.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people to date, including the then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.





