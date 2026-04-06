Iran says its ‘demands’ on ceasefire with US conveyed through intermediaries

Iran said Monday that it has conveyed its demands on a potential ceasefire with the United States through intermediaries, indicating that indirect contacts are ongoing with Washington to end their current conflict.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told a news briefing that Tehran has outlined its demands "based on national interests" and communicated them via third parties.

"We have formulated our own set of demands based on our interests and considerations. We are not ashamed to voice our legitimate and logical demands," he said when asked if there is any new plan for ending the war between Iran and the US.

"Iran's positions have been conveyed through intermediaries," he said, adding that the exchange of messages via third parties "is normal and ongoing."

He stressed that Iran's willingness to clearly state its positions "should not be interpreted as a sign of retreat."

"Expressing our positions quickly and courageously should not be interpreted as backing down," he said, noting that Iran has prepared its responses and will announce them when necessary.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





