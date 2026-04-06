3 killed, 1 injured in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

Three people were killed, and another was injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in southern Lebanon on Monday, the country's state news agency reported.

The National News Agency (NNA) said the strike hit a house in the town of Burj Rahhal in the Tyre district, destroying several homes.

Civil defense teams were working to recover bodies and clear the road, according to the report.

Israeli warplanes and drones were flying intensively over villages in the Tyre area earlier in the day, with strikes reported at dawn on the towns of Arzoun and Ghandooriyeh, the agency added.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by the Lebanese group Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 had risen to 1,461, with 4,430 others injured, according to the Health Ministry.

Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, saying the attacks are in response to continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon, as well as the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.



