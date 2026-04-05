Syria vows to respond to attack on UAE Embassy in Damascus with 'firm measures'

Syria on Sunday condemned an attack on the premises of the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Damascus, saying that "such actions will be met with firm legal measures."

Peaceful demonstration is a legitimate right, guaranteed by law as a form of expressing opinion, Syria's Interior Ministry added in a statement.

The ministry affirmed that the attack, during recent protests, is a "reprehensible and unacceptable act, constituting a clear violation of national laws."

Internal security units have begun reinforcing security measures around diplomatic missions and boosting their protection to ensure their safety and prevent any repeat of such incidents, the statement said.

An investigation into the incident is underway and those involved in the attack are being pursued, with legal procedures being followed against them in line with due process, said the ministry.