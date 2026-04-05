Strait of Hormuz will reopen only when transit revenues used to compensate for war damages: Iranian spokesman

The Strait of Hormuz will reopen for transit only when transit revenues are used to compensate for damages from the war, Iran's presidential office said Sunday.

"The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened only when part of the transit revenues is used to compensate for all damages caused by the imposed war," Mehdi Tabatabai, the deputy for communications and information at the Iranian President's Office, said on US social media company X.

Tabatabai also sharply criticized US President Donald Trump, saying he had "resorted to insults and nonsense out of desperation and anger," and accused him of "initiating a full-scale war in the region and still boasting."

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people to date, including the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.