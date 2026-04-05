Lebanon denies Israeli claim of arms smuggling through Syrian border crossing

The Lebanese transport minister on Saturday denied Israeli claims that the Masnaa border crossing with Syria was being used to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah.

Fayez Rasamny said the allegations were "false" and did not reflect the reality on the ground, given the strict security measures in place and coordination between Lebanese and Syrian authorities.

He said the crossing is under full control of Lebanese security agencies, with all trucks subjected to inspection and screening through scanners.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli army warned those in the area of the Masnaa crossing on the Lebanese-Syrian border to evacuate immediately ahead of possible strikes.

The army claimed Hezbollah was using the crossing for military purposes and to smuggle weapons.

Later Saturday, Syrian authorities suspended operations at the Jdeidet Yabous crossing on the Syrian side of the border following the Israeli warning.

The Syrian state news agency, SANA, cited the General Authority for Border Crossings and Customs, which said the Jdeidet Yabous crossing is used exclusively for civilian transit and not for any military purpose.

The agency added that no armed groups or militias are present at the crossing, and that it would not allow it to be used for activities outside civilian and legal purposes.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in the south since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities said 1,422 have since been killed and 4,294 wounded in the Israeli assault.

The escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which has killed more than 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, US bases and Gulf countries.