Kuwait's Finance Ministry said Sunday that an Iranian drone attack caused major porperty damage to the ministries complex in Kuwait City on Saturday evening, without causing casualties.

The ministry said the attack late Saturday targeted the complex building in the capital.

It said emergency teams and relevant authorities moved immediately deal with the incident in line with approved procedures, and work for employees would be conducted remotely on Sunday, while in-person work would resume Monday under precautionary measures.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.





