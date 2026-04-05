Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reports fires, 'significant' material losses after Iranian drone strike

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported fires and "significant" material losses in a number of its facilities on Sunday following a drone strike from Iran.

No casualties were reported, the corporation said in a statement carried by the state news agency KUNA.

The company said emergency and firefighting teams immediately coordinated with the General Fire Force, "efficiently implementing approved response plans to contain the fires and prevent their spread to other facilities."

"All necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of staff, secure the facilities, and evaluate the resulting damage in coordination with the relevant authorities," it added.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.