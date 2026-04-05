Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it shot down MQ-9 drone above Isfahan

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Sunday that it downed an MQ-9 drone above the central province of Isfahan using an advanced air defense system.

The IRGC said the drone was intercepted in the skies above Isfahan.

It did not provide details.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.





