US-Israeli attacks target cement factory in southern Iran

Ongoing US and Israeli airstrikes on Saturday targeted a cement factory in Iran's southern province of Hormozgan, a senior official said.

The Bandar Khamir cement factory was targeted in a drone attack, and there were no casualties, the semi-official Mehr News Agency reported, citing the deputy provincial governor.

The factory remains operational, and no disruption was caused to the supply chain, it added.

Earlier in the day, attacks also struck the country's Bushehr nuclear plant and several petrochemical hubs, including the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.