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News Middle East UAE condemns 'acts of vandalism' on its mission in Damascus

UAE condemns 'acts of vandalism' on its mission in Damascus

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published April 04,2026
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UAE CONDEMNS ACTS OF VANDALISM ON ITS MISSION IN DAMASCUS

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday condemned what it ⁠described ⁠as "riots, acts of vandalism, and assaults" outside its diplomatic ⁠mission and the residence of its head of mission in Damascus.

The UAE called on Syria to ⁠fulfil its ⁠obligations to secure the embassy and its staff, investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure ⁠it is not repeated, the ministry said in a statement.Videos circulating on social media, ⁠but ‌not ‌verified by Reuters, ⁠have showed ‌protesters gathered outside the ⁠embassy.