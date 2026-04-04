UAE condemns 'acts of vandalism' on its mission in Damascus

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday condemned what it ⁠described ⁠as "riots, acts of vandalism, and assaults" outside its diplomatic ⁠mission and the residence of its head of mission in Damascus.

The UAE called on Syria to ⁠fulfil its ⁠obligations to secure the embassy and its staff, investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure ⁠it is not repeated, the ministry said in a statement.Videos circulating on social media, ⁠but ‌not ‌verified by Reuters, ⁠have showed ‌protesters gathered outside the ⁠embassy.