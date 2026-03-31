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News Middle East New explosions rock Iranian capital amid US-Israeli strikes

New explosions rock Iranian capital amid US-Israeli strikes

Explosions hit Tehran as US–Israeli strikes continue, with air defenses activated and no immediate reports on casualties or damage.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published March 31,2026
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NEW EXPLOSIONS ROCK IRANIAN CAPITAL AMID US-ISRAELI STRIKES

A fresh wave of explosions rocked the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday, as US and Israeli attacks continued unabated on the country.

According to an Anadolu reporter, Iranian air defense systems were activated following the blasts.

No further information was yet available about injuries or damage.

The attacks came as regional hostilities have escalated since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.