Iran says 249 women, 216 children killed in US-Israeli war

Iran said Tuesday that at least 249 women and 216 children were killed in US-Israeli attacks since the start of war last month.

All the fatalities were civilians and included 17 children under the age of five, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said in statements carried by the state news agency IRNA.

She said attacks on civilian infrastructure killed additional people, including at a natural resources facility and a charity center in the central city of Fardis, where two people were killed and five others injured.

Mohajeran said the US-Israeli attacks targeted 105,325 civilian sites across Iran, including 83,351 residential units and 21,959 commercial properties, with tens of thousands of buildings damaged in Tehran alone.

The US and Israel have maintained an air offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.