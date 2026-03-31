Drone falls in Iraq’s West Qurna oil field amid regional tensions

A drone fell at the West Qurna 1 oil site in southern Iraq, Iraq's Security Media Cell said Tuesday, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), amid ongoing regional tensions.

Separately, a rocket struck a house in the Tharthar area in north-central Iraq, causing no injuries or explosions, INA reported.

Regional tensions escalated after Israel and the United States launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage, while disrupting global markets and aviation, the report said.





