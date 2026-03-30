Israeli parliament approves record 2026 defense budget

Israel's parliament approved the country's 2026 state budget early Monday, including a record allocation for defense spending, as the opposition denounced the plan as "the greatest theft" in the country's history.

The budget passed its final reading in the Knesset by 62 votes to 55, according to The Times of Israel

The 850.6 billion-shekel ($271 billion) budget includes 143 billion shekels ($45.8 billion) for the Defense Ministry, the largest defense allocation in Israel's history, according to Hebrew media.

The vote came ahead of a legal deadline on Tuesday, after which failure to pass the budget would have automatically triggered early elections.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid expressed his displeasure over the budget.

"The greatest theft in the history of the state has been completed," he wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

"They took the money from reservists and gave it to draft dodgers. They robbed working people and gave it to the corrupt," he added.

The budget was approved amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, which has heightened tensions across the region and fueled a surge in Israeli military spending.



