Hezbollah says it has launched 1,100 operations against Israeli targets since March 2

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said Sunday that it has launched 1,100 military operations against Israeli targets since March 2.

In a brief statement issued by its military media, the group said the operations were launched "in defense of Lebanon and its people" since the start of an Israeli offensive.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities said at least 1,228 people have since been killed and 3,543 injured in Israeli attacks.

The escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran which has killed more than 1,340 people since Feb. 28.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and US bases in Gulf countries.





