12 Israelis west of Jerusalem injured in missiles fired from Iran

Twelve Israelis were injured Saturday in missiles fired from Iran on Beit Shemesh, a city 30 kilometers (18.6. miles) west of Jerusalem, daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Earlier today, Israeli Channel 12 reported, citing Israeli emergency services, that five people were injured in the city due to missiles launched from Iran.

Ten homes and dozens of cars were damaged, according to Channel 12.

This was the third and fourth barrage of missiles launched by Iran toward Israel since dawn on Saturday, according to Israeli media.

The US and Israel on Feb. 28 launched an air offensive on Iran, so far killing over 1,340 people, including the then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.