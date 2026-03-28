Iraqi premier condemns attack on residence of Iraqi Kurdish leader in Duhok

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Saturday condemned an attack on the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, president of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

The condemnation came during a phone call between Sudani and Barzani, Sudani's office said in a statement, adding that the two discussed developments in Iraq and the region and ways to ensure security and stability.

The premier ordered the formation of a joint security and technical team from the relevant security agencies of the federal government and the KRG to probe the incident, identify the perpetrators, and take all necessary legal measures against them, the statement said.

Sudani stressed Baghdad's resolve "to prevent any outlaw, regional, or international party from dragging Iraq into the ongoing regional conflict, while making all integrated efforts to safeguard Iraq's sovereignty and stability," it added.

Earlier, Barzani's Duhok residence was targeted by a drone attack. There were no casualties and limited material damage near the interception sites.

The attack came as hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.





