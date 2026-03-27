UAE says air defenses intercepted missile from Iran

The UAE said early Friday that its air defense systems intercepted a missile launched from Iran.

The Emirate of Sharjah said on US social media company X: "Our air defense systems successfully intercepted a missile attack."

Residents in Sharjah were urged to remain in safe locations and follow official updates and warnings.

In Kuwait, the military said its air defense systems repelled "enemy" missile and uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks.

The statement added that explosions heard across the country were the result of interception operations carried out by air defense systems.

Kuwait's National Guard also announced that it shot down two drones.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.