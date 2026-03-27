Only 7 commercial vessels transited Strait of Hormuz over past 2 days

Just seven commercial vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on March 25 and 26, as ship traffic through the waterway remained at critically low levels following the US-Israeli war on Iran.

According to the real-time vessel tracking platform MarineTraffic, two ships crossed the strait on March 25 with their automatic identification systems switched on, while the number rose to five on March 26.

Oil and chemical tankers Egret and Savona transited from east to west without cargo on March 25. Dry bulk carriers Christianna and NJ Jupiter passed through in the same direction while loaded on March 26, alongside LPG tankers Niba and Salute and dirty petroleum products tanker Alexandra, which crossed from west to east.

The historical daily average for vessel traffic through the strait stood at 138 ships, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations data.

The near standstill in commercial shipping through the strategically vital waterway continues to strain supply chains and drive up prices, given its critical role in global maritime trade.