Kuwait says Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port targeted by drone, cruise missile

Kuwait's Public Works Ministry said Friday that Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port in southern Kuwait was targeted in a combined drone and cruise missile attack, marking the second strike on a port in the country the same day.

Preliminary reports indicated material damage but no casualties, the ministry said, adding that emergency procedures were activated in coordination with relevant authorities.

Earlier, the Kuwait Ports Authority said Shuwaikh Port, the country's main commercial port, was targeted in a "hostile" drone attack, also causing material damage without injuries.

Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port is a major strategic project on Bubiyan Island in northern Kuwait, while Shuwaikh Port, located in an industrial area near Kuwait City, serves as the country's primary maritime trade hub, handling cargo storage, distribution and commercial shipping.

The attacks come amid escalating regional tensions since the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, which has killed more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.