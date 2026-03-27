Iranian foreign minister urges Gulf states to reject hosting US soldiers in hotels

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged Gulf countries on Thursday to refuse hosting US soldiers in hotels alongside civilians, saying their presence puts civilians at risk, according to Iranian media.

Araghchi said US troops have left their military bases in Gulf Cooperation Council countries since the start of the war that was initiated by the US and Israel, because of strikes targeting those facilities, and have taken shelter in hotels and offices.

He added that the soldiers are "using the citizens of those countries as human shields."

Araghchi also said that hotels in the US refuse bookings for officers whose presence could endanger civilians, as he urged hotels in the Gulf to take similar measures.

The remarks come amid rising military tensions in the region and exchanges of attacks between Iran, the US and Israel.