Twenty-six people, over half of them women and children, were killed in a US-Israeli attack on a residential area in the city of Isfahan, south of the capital Tehran, Iranian authorities said Friday.

Among the victims of Thursday's attack were seven women and seven children, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported, citing the Isfahan Governor's Office.

For nearly a month, the US and Israel have carried out an air offensive on Iran, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.