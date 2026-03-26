US, Israel hit Isfahan University of Iran: Students news agency

A US-Israeli strike targeted a building at Isfahan University of Technology on March 6, causing material damage but no casualties, Iranian Students' News Agency reported.

According to the university's public relations office, the attack hit a building on campus and damaged nearby structures.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.

In the statement, the university condemned the strike, saying attacks on academic institutions contradict humanitarian principles and international law, and called on the international community to take responsibility.

The entire Middle Eastern region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



