Saudi Arabia intercepts 3 drones amid Iranian strikes

Saudi Arabia said Thursday that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed three drones over the Eastern Province, as Iranian strikes continued to hit Gulf countries in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks.

The Defense Ministry, however, did not give details about any possible injuries or damage from the attack.

According to the ministry, air defense systems shot down 36 projectiles since dawn Thursday.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.