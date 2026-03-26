Gaza death toll from Israeli war nears 72,300, Health Ministry says

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's two-year war on the Gaza Strip has risen to 72,267 since October 2023, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

A ministry statement said that hospitals received two bodies and 17 wounded people over the past 24 hours, including one person who died of previous injuries.

It did not specify the circumstances of the latest casualties, but Palestinian officials say Israeli forces have carried out daily violations of the ceasefire in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

According to the ministry, at least 691 people have been killed and 1,876 others injured by Israeli fire since the ceasefire.

With the latest figures, the ministry said the total number of wounded since October 2023 has reached 171,976.

The ceasefire agreement was reached after two years of war that began on Oct. 8, 2023, resulting in widespread destruction of about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at around $70 billion.