26 dead after Bangladesh bus falls in river at ferry terminal

The death toll in a bus accident in central Bangladesh has risen to 26, officials said on Thursday.



The passenger bus, carrying about 40 people, plunged into the Padma River at Daulatdia Ferry Terminal in Rajbari district on Wednesday while attempting to drive on to a ferry.



Tapas Kumar Pal, a senior police officer in Rajbari, told reporters that rescuers had retrieved the bodies of seven men, 11 women, and eight children so far.



Most of the victims were found trapped inside the sunken bus.



Belal Uddin, another Civil Defence official, said the search operation was suspended but that it would resume "if anyone reports missing relatives."



Sultana Akhter, the chief of the district administration, said the government had assigned a panel of experts to investigate the cause of the accident. The panel has been asked to report back within three days.



