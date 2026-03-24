Ukraine says 4 killed, 16 injured in overnight Russian strikes

Ukraine said on Tuesday that at least four people were killed and 16 others injured in overnight Russian strikes that targeted multiple regions.

The country's State Emergency Service (DSNS) said on Telegram that two people were killed and seven others injured in strikes in the Poltava region, including its administrative center, which it said damaged residential buildings, a hotel, and industrial facilities.

"Fires broke out, which were extinguished by firefighters," the statement said, adding that rescuers are working at the scene to remove debris.

One person was killed, and nine others were injured in the city of Zaporizhzhia in attacks, which also resulted in a fire at a high-rise building and caused damage to nearby buildings, the emergency service said.

Another person was killed in the southern Kherson region, where strikes destroyed a private residential building, it added.

Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force claimed on Telegram that the country's air defenses shot down 365 out of 392 drones, as well as 25 out of 34 missiles, launched by Russia overnight.

"These numbers clearly show that more protection is needed to save lives from Russian strikes. It is important to continue supporting Ukraine. It is important that all agreements on air defense are implemented on time.

"And it is important that Europe is able to produce the necessary number of air defense missiles to protect itself against any threats," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on US social media company X, commenting on the overnight strikes, which he said caused damage in 11 regions.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attacks.

The strikes come after Zelenskyy said during a Monday evening video address that Russia may be preparing a massive strike on Ukraine, citing the country's intelligence.





