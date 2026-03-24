Sirens sound in central Israel after missile launch from Iran

Israeli media reported a new missile attack from Iran on Tuesday, triggering sirens in central Israel.

According to Channel 12, at least one missile was intercepted by air defense systems.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

Regional escalation has continued since the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, with reported casualties exceeding 1,340 people.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage and disruptions to global markets and aviation.