Lebanon declares Iran’s ambassador ‘persona non grata,’ recalls envoy from Tehran

Lebanon withdrew its accreditation of Iran's ambassador on Tuesday and declared him a "persona non grata."

In a statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reza Shibani has until March 29 to leave the country.

The ministry said Lebanese Ambassador to Iran, Ahmad Sweidan, was also recalled for consultations.

The move came over the "violations by Tehran of established diplomatic norms and protocols" between the two countries, the ministry added.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Iran-backed Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,039 people have since been killed and 2,876 injured in Israeli attacks.

The current escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, saying they are aimed at "US military assets."



