Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

The Israeli army carried out three airstrikes on southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Monday evening.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, Israeli warplanes struck the southern suburbs three times within a half-hour, causing powerful explosions across the capital and surrounding areas.

Smoke was seen rising from the targeted sites, while the sound of aircraft continued to be heard over Beirut and its vicinity.

In a statement, the Israeli army said it had "begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut," without providing further details on the targets or potential casualties.

No immediate information was available on damage or injuries from the strikes.