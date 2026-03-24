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News Middle East Israel strikes hit 7 areas of south Beirut overnight: Lebanon state media

Israel strikes hit 7 areas of south Beirut overnight: Lebanon state media

Israel targeted seven areas in Beirut's southern suburbs overnight, escalating its bombardment of Lebanon after Hezbollah's retaliatory rocket fire following the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published March 24,2026
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ISRAEL STRIKES HIT 7 AREAS OF SOUTH BEIRUT OVERNIGHT: LEBANON STATE MEDIA
Israel targeted seven areas of Beirut's southern suburbs overnight, Lebanese state media reported on Tuesday.

"Enemy warplanes launched seven raids overnight on the southern suburbs, targeting the areas of: Bir al-Abed, Al-Ruwais -- outskirts of Al-Manshiyya, Haret Hreik, Sayyed Hadi Nasrallah Highway, Saint Therese, Burj al-Barajneh and Al-Kafaat," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel attack.

The Israeli military has repeatedly bombarded south Beirut in recent weeks, while also carrying out deadly strikes elsewhere in the capital and across Lebanon.