Iran strikes on Gulf ease as attacks on Israel become fewer but more effective

Iran's retaliatory strikes on Gulf countries have decreased since the start of the conflict on Feb. 28, while attacks on Israel have become less frequent but more effective, according to compiled data.

Anadolu analyzed figures from the defense and interior ministries of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan, as well as Israel's Institute for National Security Studies and open-source intelligence accounts.





- IRAN'S ATTACKS ON GULF COUNTRIES CONTINUE

The frequency of Iranian strikes on Gulf nations has declined compared with the first week of the war.

Since Feb. 28, Qatar has been targeted by 256 missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, with the most recent attack reported on March 19. No new attacks have been reported by Qatar since March 20.

Saudi Arabia saw fewer attacks early in the war, but missile and drone strikes increased from March 11, peaking at 98 on March 16. Since then, attacks have declined to levels similar to the first week as of March 23.

Between Feb. 28 and March 23, the United Arab Emirates was the most heavily targeted, with 2,156 missile and drone attacks, followed by Kuwait with 833.





- ATTACKS ON ISRAEL

According to the Institute for National Security Studies, Iran launched 290 missiles and 500 drones at Israel in the first two weeks after US-Israeli strikes began.

In the third week, from March 15 to March 22, Iran carried out 80 missile and 50 drone attacks.

While the number of missiles used fell by nearly half and drone usage dropped by 80%, the effectiveness of the strikes increased in terms of accuracy, damage and casualties.

On March 21, a missile struck the southern Israeli city of Arad, injuring 84 people, including 10 seriously.

The same day, 31 people were injured in strikes in southern Israel, where the Dimona Nuclear Power Plant is located.

On March 19, Iranian missiles caused explosions in Haifa, in an area that includes petrochemical facilities, oil refineries and power plants.