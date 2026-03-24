Indonesian military switches to 1 remote day work as Mideast conflict hits energy supplies

Indonesia's Defense Ministry and the military have introduced a policy allowing one day of remote work per week as part of the government's efforts to reduce fuel consumption amid global energy shortages caused by an escalating Middle East crisis, state media reported on Tuesday.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Rico Ricardo Sirait said that the policy aligns with President Prabowo Subianto's directive to strengthen national efficiency, particularly in managing strategic resources, according to Antara news agency.

The policy includes several key components, such as adjustments to work schedules, with certain functions shifting from a five-day to a four-day in-office workweek.

The arrangement follows presidential approval for a weekly work-from-home scheme aimed at reducing fuel consumption after the Eid holiday.

Separately, Hong Kong has raised the travel alert for Iran and Israel to black-the highest level-signifying a "severe threat," amid the raging conflict.

The government has also issued amber alerts for other Middle Eastern countries: Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific flag carrier said flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled until and including May 31, 2026, according to a statement.

Regional escalation in the Middle East has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Tehran has also taken control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transportation route through which most energy supplies reach most Asian countries.





