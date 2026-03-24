Hezbollah launches 5 attacks on Israeli positions

Lebanese group Hezbollah said it launched five attacks early Tuesday targeting Israeli troop gatherings, a barracks, a radar site, and artillery positions amid an ongoing regional escalation.

In a series of statements, the group said it launched drone attacks at dawn on the Liman military barracks in northern Israel.

It also fired rockets at a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the Fatima Gate in the town of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it used drones and rockets to target a radar site near Ma'alot-Tarshiha and artillery positions in the settlements of Sasa and Ein HaKovshim in northern Israel.

On Monday, the group said it carried out 54 attacks using rockets and kamikaze drones targeting Israeli army gatherings and vehicles in southern Lebanon, as well as settlements and military sites in northern Israel.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side on the group's statements.

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,039 people have since been killed and 2,876 injured in Israeli attacks.

The current escalation followed the start of a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, saying they are aimed at "US military assets."





















