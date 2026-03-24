Path of negotiations and unity serves Mideast interests: Russia

Russia's foreign minister said Tuesday that the path of negotiations, unity, and balance serves Middle East interests amid escalating regional tensions triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Speaking at a meeting of the Gorchakov Fund Board of Trustees, Sergey Lavrov said that Russia has "very good, long-standing partnerships" with Gulf countries as well as with Iran.

"And, of course, we are not indifferent to what is happening in relations between Iran and its neighbors," he said, adding that Moscow is sharing its assessments of the situation in the Mideast with Iran and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

He cited Russia's long-standing initiative to develop a security concept for the Persian Gulf region that would provide for cooperation between Arab monarchies and Iran, including measures to boost military transparency and build confidence.

These "essentially simple steps, already tested in various regions of the world," according to Lavrov, will help ease regional tensions.

"We are convinced that this path-one of negotiations, unity and balancing interests-serves the interests of the entire region, one of the most important regions in the world, rather than attempts to force any country, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, to follow dictates from abroad," he said.

The regional escalation in the Middle East has continued since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

'SERIOUS CONCERN' OVER GROWING PRESSURE ON CUBA



Lavrov also addressed the growing external pressure on Cuba, expressing "serious concern."

"The escalation of tensions around Cuba, which is facing increasing external pressure, is a serious concern," he said. "We reaffirm our solidarity with our Cuban friends in their right to a sovereign path of development."

He added that Russia will continue to provide support to Cuba, including material help.

The statement came following an announcement by Cuba's deputy foreign minister that the country is preparing itself for "possible military aggression" by the US.

"Our military is always prepared, and in fact, it is preparing these days for the possibility of (US) military aggression. We would be naive if not looking at what's happening around the world," Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said on Sunday.

The US and Cuba have remained adversaries for 65 years, but the Trump administration has stepped up the pressure.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio-a member of the famously anticommunist Cuban American community-said Cuba's leadership is incapable of fixing a nationwide power outage, and needs new leaders to do so.