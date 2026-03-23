Saudi Arabia intercepts 4 drones, ballistic missile

Saudi Arabia intercepted four drones and a ballistic missile across several regions Monday, while a second ballistic missile fell outside a populated area, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said one drone was shot down in the northern border region and three others in the Eastern Province.

In the capital Riyadh, two ballistic missiles were detected -- one was intercepted by air defense systems while the other landed outside a residential area.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated aerial attacks since US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28.

The kingdom has condemned Iranian strikes on Arab countries as a "flagrant violation" of international law, with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan warning that Iran was miscalculating if it believed Gulf states were incapable of responding.

Saudi Arabia has intercepted dozens of drones and missiles throughout the military campaign.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.