Israeli airstrikes kill 3, injure 4 in southern Lebanon

Three people were killed and four others injured in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday, Lebanese media reported.

Fighter jets carried out a dawn airstrike on a building in the town of Al-Shaabiya, killing one person and injuring another, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Another attack targeted a motorcycle in the town of Majdal Selm, leaving one person dead and injuring two others, NNA said.



A third person was killed and another injured when an airstrike hit the town of Al-Hanniyah in the Tyre district, the agency said.

Shelling with phosphorus shells was also reported in the towns of Naqoura, Hamoul and Al-Bayyasa. No information was yet available about injuries.

NNA also reported Israeli airstrikes on the plains of Sarain Al-Tahta in Baalbek in eastern Lebanon and the towns of Al-Rayhan, Sohmor and Zallaya in the country's south.



Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,029 people have been killed and 2,786 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

The current escalation followed a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which has killed over 1,300 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





