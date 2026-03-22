 Contact Us
News Middle East UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, drones

UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, drones

The UAE says its air defenses and fighter jets intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, with explosions across the country caused by successful engagements.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published March 22,2026
Subscribe
UAE INTERCEPTS IRANIAN MISSILES, DRONES

The United Arab Emirates' Defense Ministry said Sundayithat its air defense systems and fighter jets were intercepting Iranian missile and drone attacks.

It said explosions heard in various parts of the country were the result of air defense batteries engaging ballistic missiles and fighter jets intercepting drones and cruise missiles.

The US-Israeli strikes against Iran began Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets throughout the campaign.