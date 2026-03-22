UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, drones

The United Arab Emirates' Defense Ministry said Sundayithat its air defense systems and fighter jets were intercepting Iranian missile and drone attacks.

It said explosions heard in various parts of the country were the result of air defense batteries engaging ballistic missiles and fighter jets intercepting drones and cruise missiles.

The US-Israeli strikes against Iran began Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets throughout the campaign.





