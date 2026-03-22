Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes, vehicles in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers carried out attacks against Palestinian homes, vehicles and residents Saturday in the occupied West Bank, according to reports by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In the village of Fandaqumiya in southern Jenin, a large group of settlers set homes and vehicles on fire and smashed windows. Footage showed flames engulfing houses as residents attempted to confront the attackers and extinguish the fires.

In the nearby town of Seilat al-Dhahr, settlers targeted several homes, attempted to set them ablaze and physically assaulted a resident, causing injuries.

In separate incidents, settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles near the Za'tara military checkpoint, and on a bypass road near Burin in southern Nablus.

Dozens of settlers gathered and blocked the entrance to the town of Awarta. In Tuqu', in southeastern Bethlehem, settlers pelted vehicles with stones at a roundabout.

Two Palestinians were also shot by Israeli forces at the Jabara checkpoint in southern Tulkarem. A 53-year-old man sustained wounds to the neck and chest, while a 54-year-old was shot in the leg. Both were transferred to a hospital, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

The international community and the UN consider the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, an occupied Palestinian territory and view Israeli settlements there as illegal under international law.

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the West Bank have killed 1,133 Palestinians, injured 11,700 others and led to the arrest of 22,000.



