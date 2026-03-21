Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on southern Syria as 'flagrant violation' of international law

Saudi Arabia on Saturday issued its "strongest condemnation" of Israeli strikes on military infrastructure in southern Syria, calling them a "flagrant violation" of international law and Syrian sovereignty.

The Foreign Ministry said the kingdom rejected the "blatant aggression" and Israel's violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, renewing its demand for the international community to put an end to Israeli violations of international laws and norms.

Riyadh affirmed its solidarity with Syria and support for preserving its sovereignty, territorial integrity and efforts to achieve security and stability.

The Israeli army said Friday it carried out overnight strikes on army targets in southern Syria, targeting a command headquarters and weapons depots in what it claimed was a response to an attack on Druze citizens in Suwayda.

Syrian authorities previously said they guarantee equal rights for all segments of the population, including the Druze community, and have accused Israel of using allegations about the Druze as a pretext to interfere in Syria's internal affairs.



