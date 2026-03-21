Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut

The Israeli army struck the southern suburbs of Beirut on Saturday after issuing evacuation warnings for seven neighborhoods, an Anadolu correspondent confirmed.

An Israeli military spokesperson said the army was attacking Hezbollah targets.

The strikes are part of an expanding Israeli campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites on March 2 in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, despite a November 2024 ceasefire agreement, and the killing of then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran in late February.

Israel expanded its campaign the same day with airstrikes on the southern suburbs and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

On March 3, Israel launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon after beginning a campaign with the US against Iran on Feb. 28.

A broader regional escalation flared since Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed around 1,300 people. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.



