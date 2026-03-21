IRAN THREATENS TO STRIKE UAES RAS AL-KHAIMAH, ORDERS RESIDENTS TO EVACUATE

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to strike the United Arab Emirates city of Ras Al Khaimah, urging residents to immediately leave the area.

The IRGC said the city is being targeted because it had been used to launch attacks against Iranian islands, warning that strikes were imminent.

The group published an annotated evacuation map and instructed residents to use routes marked on it.

The threat marks a significant escalation against the UAE, which has been reporting Iranian drone and missile interceptions since the start of US-Israeli joint attacks against Iran on Feb. 28.



