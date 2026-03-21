Iran does not seek conflict with neighbors: President Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday Tehran is not seeking conflict with neighboring and Muslim countries, calling them "brothers."

"To Islamic countries and our dear neighbors: you are our brothers, and we are not engaged in any conflict with you. The only beneficiary of our disagreements is the Zionist entity," Pezeshkian said in a message on the US social media company X on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

He also prayed that Eid al-Fitr would bring "strength and unity" through adherence to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





